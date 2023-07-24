Charges Dismissed for Casper Man Accused of Child Abuse

According to a filings report with Natrona County District Court, the charges against a Casper man accused of child abuse were dismissed on July 17.

John Gregory Buck's criminal records have been completely expunged as of July 24.

Buck was initially charged with child abuse on February 27, 2023.

John Gregory Buck appears by video in Natrona County Initial Appearances. Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM

According to court documents, the victim's mother told authorities that her son, born in 2009, was traveling from the Hot Springs to Casper with John Buck.

She said the child told her that Buck pulled over the vehicle, opened the rear driver's side door and ordered him out. Buck allegedly cursed the child and took a green plastic and aluminum snow brush and began hitting his thighs and buttocks.

Court records also state that both the mother, and later the son, claimed that when the snow brush broke, Buck found a second snow brush and continued to hit the boy.

On December 27, a Natrona County Sheriff's Officer was assigned the case.

Buck's case was bound over to District Court after a preliminary hearing on March 21st, 2023.

