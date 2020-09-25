CDC Recommends Avoiding Trick-or-Treating, Haunted Houses
The federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to avoid such traditional Halloween events as trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and crowded indoor costume parties this year due to the threat of COVID-19.
The agency, on its website, recommends the following activities as being safer alternatives:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
The CDC includes trick-or-treating as among a list of higher-risk Halloween activities. That list of risky Halloween events includes:
- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19
Enter your number to get our free mobile app