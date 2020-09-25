CDC Recommends Avoiding Trick-or-Treating, Haunted Houses

AFP/Getty Images

The federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to avoid such traditional Halloween events as trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and crowded indoor costume parties this year due to the threat of COVID-19.

The agency, on its website, recommends the following activities as being safer alternatives:

  • Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
  • Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
  • Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
  • Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The CDC includes trick-or-treating as among a list of higher-risk Halloween activities. That list of risky Halloween events includes:

  • Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
  • Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
  • Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
  • Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
  • Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
  • Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, halloween, public safety
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top