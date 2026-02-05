Two Casper Police Department K9 teams were recently recognized for their exceptional service and dedication at the regional certifications held by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA).

Sergeant Randall Speiser and his K9 partner, Copper, were named “Top Dog” and received the Kyle Hall Memorial Award, a prestigious honor given to the team with the highest cumulative score in the detection category. The award is based on results from three separate regional certifications. This marks the third time Copper has received this recognition, having previously earned the award in 2022 and 2023.

“Copper continues to impress with his consistency and skill in detection work,” Sergeant Speiser said. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside such talented teams.”

Meanwhile, Sergeant Jory Shoopman and K9 Zeke were awarded the Kim “Joe” Clingan Award, which recognizes teams that have overcome significant adversity while maintaining operational readiness. K9 Zeke continued working despite battling Lyme disease, taking on the department’s responsibilities for all institutions and Field Services Offices while K9 Copper was sidelined due to injury. The team also earned second place overall in the detection category, further highlighting their resilience and dedication.

“K9 Zeke has shown incredible perseverance and commitment,” Sergeant Shoopman said. “Receiving this award is a testament to his hard work and determination under challenging circumstances.”

The Casper Police Department praised both teams for their professionalism, teamwork, and unwavering service to the community.

Mills PD, K9 Archer and Findings Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media