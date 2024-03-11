Casper Man’s Grand Theft Charge Moves to Felony Court

A Casper man's grand theft charge has been bound over to Natrona County District Court after he waived a preliminary hearing.

Billy Joshua Liska now faces 10 years in prison if found guilty.

On January 8th dispatch received a report from Walmart East that someone had completed a fraudulent return on an IBP Y40 computer tower in its original box.

Liska allegedly provided a reciept showing that he had purchased the computer the day before.

The Walmart employee accepted the return, but other workers noted that all the internal workings of the computer (the graphic card, processor, hard drive, etc.) were gone. In its place was torn-apart Amazon packaging padding the insides.

The parts were estimated by employees to be $1,313.81 of the computer tower's original $1,599.00 value.

Video footage of the exchange shows a male that police records say "substantially" matched the last mugshot of Liska on file.

He will next appear in District Court for an arraignment to make a plea.

Liska's criminal history shows no prior theft charges in Natrona County, but he was convicted of back-to-back aggravated robberies in November 2019 after showing cashiers a semi-automatic pistol in his waist band and demanding them to give him the money from the cash registers. He was just 19-years-old at the time.

The judge originally gave Liska a 7 to 10 year sentence for the crimes, to run concurrently, with a boot camp recommendation.

However, during a status conference in 2021 a judge modified Liska's sentence, suspending it altogether in lieu of 3 years of supervised probation.

He was given credit for 364 days served.

Liska's other criminal history includes a battery conviction in 2015 and violating a protection order in 2019.

