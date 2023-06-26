Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Pregnant Woman, Kicking Her in the Stomach

A Casper man appeared by video conference in Natrona County for an initial circuit court appearance before Judge Nichole Collier on Monday, June 26.

Jeremy Caster, 28, was charged with domestic assault, a first offense, for allegedly strangling a pregnant woman and kicking her in the stomach. She alleged the kick caused a miscarriage.

Caster is currently on parole, but according to the Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache his prior criminal history is not violent, only alcohol-related.

He has had DUIs in 2013, 2021, and 2022.

Arrache said the allegations are "extremely severe" and reccomended a $50,000 cash only bond.

Judge Collier said she understands the seriousness of the allegations, but had to consider that Caster has strong ties to the community and no history of violence. She ultimately set bond at $30,000 cash only.

Caster will have a preliminary hearing in about a week or two to determine to if the case will be bound over to a higher court.

