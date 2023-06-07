Casper Apartment Fire on N. Center Street Extinguished Quickly

Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a recent press release that at about 1:00 p.m. firefighters responded to a reported fire on N. Center St.

Upon arrival, they discovered the fire in one of the apartment bedrooms; the fire was quickly extinguished and surrounding residents evacuated.

The agency wrote that the fire was contained to the room of origin and damage to th apartment was minimal.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units and the on-duty battalion chief. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Investigators from the Natron County Interagency Investigation Task Force, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS takes reminded citizens that working smoke alarms save lives.

Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas, and in sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order.

If you have older smoke alarms, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke alarms come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement - consider purchase and installation of these alarms if your current alarms are approaching the end of their service life.