Biden Hails House Passage of $1.9T Virus Bill, Now to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing the House passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he championed.

He says that with decisive, fast and bold action, “we can finally get ahead of this virus.”

The bill passed early Saturday on a near party-line vote and would steer cash to individuals, businesses and states battered by COVID-19.

Now it goes to the Senate.

Democrats there seem bent on resuscitating a minimum wage push, and other fights could erupt, too.

Democrats say the still-faltering economy and still-spreading virus demand action.

Republicans call the legislation bloated and partisan.