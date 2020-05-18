92-Year-Old Cheyenne Man Killed in Crash in Northeast Cheyenne

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police have identified the victim as Leon Latham.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 92-year-old Cheyenne man was killed in a collision in northeast Cheyenne Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the crash happened at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Greenway Street around 9:30 a.m.

Inman says the victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a blue Toyota Corolla when he collided with a white GMC.

"They're still looking at factors and cause and all that, but the traffic homicide guys aren't looking at impairment right now as a factor."

Inman says the victim was not wearing his seat belt.

​​