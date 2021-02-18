70+ MPH Winds Expected In SE Wyoming Through Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming today.

Wind gusts topping out over 70 miles per hour are expected.

The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, and the I-80 summit. The agency posted the following statement this morning [Feb. 18]:

Get our free mobile app

High Wind Warnings have been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming starting late this afternoon in the wind prone areas until 5 PM Friday. Gusts up to 70+ MPH possible! Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the Arlington and Elk Mountain areas during this same time. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities along the Arlington to Elk Mountain corridor of I-80, making for challenging driving conditions due to reduced visibilities and slick roads. Use caution, especially if traveling in light, high-profile vehicles, including camper trailers! For the latest forecast: weather.gov/cheyenne. For road conditions: wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov.