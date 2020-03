3A/4A Regional Girls Basketball Scoreboard: March 5-7, 2020

Post-season basketball tournaments are Thursday through Saturday for the teams in Classes 3A and 4A.

Evanston, Gillette, Lyman, and Newcastle will host the regional tournaments this weekend.

3A EAST REGIONAL – Newcastle (High School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5:

Game 1: (NE-2) Newcastle vs. (SE-3) Wheatland, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: (SE-1) Rawlins vs. (NE-4) Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Game 3: (SE-2) Torrington vs. (NE-3) Thermopolis, 3 p.m.

Game 4: (NE-1) Douglas vs. (SE-4) Burns, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 8:30 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 8:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6 p.m. – Championship Game

3A WEST REGIONAL – Lyman (High School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5:

Game 1: (SW-1) Mountain View vs. (NW-4) Powell, 9 a.m.

Game 2: (NW-2) Lander vs. (SW-3) Pinedale, 12 p.m.

Game 3: (NW-1) Worland vs. (SW-4) Big Piney, 4 p.m.

Game 4: (SW-2) Lyman vs. (NW-3) Lovell, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 8 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 2:30 p.m. – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m. – Championship Game

4A EAST REGIONAL – Gillette (Thunder Basin HS & Gillette College)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5:

Game 1: (SE-1) Cheyenne East vs. (NE-4) Sheridan, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: (NE-2) Natrona County vs. (SE-3) Cheyenne South, 9 a.m.

Game 3: (SE-2) Cheyenne Central vs. (NE-3) Campbell County, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: (NE-1) Thunder Basin vs. (SE-4) Laramie, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 8:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd Place Game (Pronghorn Center at Gillette College)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. – Championship Game

4A WEST REGIONAL – Evanston (High School & Middle School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5:

Game 1: (NW-1) Kelly Walsh vs. (SW-4) Jackson, 9 a.m.

Game 2: (SW-2) Star Valley vs. (NW-3) Riverton, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: (SW-1) Green River vs. (NW-4) Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: (NW-2) Rock Springs vs. (SW-3) Evanston, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6:

Game 8: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 10 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 8:30 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd Place Game (Evanston Middle School)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. – Championship Game

